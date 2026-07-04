Tarique greets Trump on US Independence Day, pledges stronger ties

Highlights

Tarique congratulates Trump and the American people on the 250th Independence Day

Says Bangladesh-US ties have entered a ‘new chapter’

Appreciates continued US support for Bangladesh’s response to the Rohingya crisis

Reaffirms commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has expressed confidence that Bangladesh and the United States will further deepen their partnership, highlighting recent progress in trade, energy cooperation and investment.

In a letter to US President Donald Trump marking the United States’ 250th Independence Day, shared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today (4 July), the prime minister wrote, “My government and I will continue to work with you and your administration to further strengthen and deepen our partnership in the areas of our shared interests.”

Recalling the long-standing relationship between the two countries, he said the United States has remained a valued friend and an important partner in Bangladesh’s democratic and development journey since independence.

Tarique noted that over the past five decades, bilateral relations have grown into a robust and multifaceted partnership covering trade and investment, education, defence cooperation and extensive people-to-people connections.

“Now, we have entered a new chapter in our relationship with substantial progresses achieved since beginning of this year in the areas of trade, energy cooperation and investment,” he wrote.

The prime minister also expressed Bangladesh’s appreciation for continued US support in addressing the Rohingya crisis.

On behalf of the government and people of Bangladesh, Tarique congratulated the United States on the historic milestone and said he was confident the country would continue to achieve greater success under Trump’s leadership.

“We are confident that with your pragmatic leadership, the United States is on track for further greatness in the decades to come,” he said.

Tarique said the US would inspire people around the world through the country’s values, traditions, freedom and contributions to the global community.

The prime minister wished Trump good health and continued success, while extending his best wishes for lasting peace, prosperity and happiness to the American people.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/tarique-greets-trump-us-independence-day-pledges-stronger-ties-1479546