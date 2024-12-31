Tarique calls for vigilance against divisive politics

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman on Monday urged all, including political actors, to remain vigilant to ensure that differences of opinion among them do not lead to situations that could harm the country, its progress, or its people.

“There may be differences of opinion between various political parties and the people. But these differences should not reach a level where the country, its progress, and its people are harmed, or where the natural desires of the people are hindered. We must remain cautious to ensure that no such situation arises,” he said while addressing a public event virtually.

Amara BNP Poribar organized the program on a madrasa ground in Nilphamari Sadar upazila to hand over the keys of the newly constructed house to the family of Golam Rabbani, who was killed in a crossfire by RAB in 2014.

Tarique said although the dictator fled, her ghosts and many associates are still hiding across the country. “They are trying to hatch various plots. But crores of people want to see a normal situation in Bangladesh. The time has come to build Bangladesh as a safe country through united efforts, so that the youth have job opportunities, students can study without any worry, and people can move freely, whether during day or night.”

He said Bangladesh is home to intellectuals, wise and prudent persons, and people from various professions and classes.

“Many people have many opinions. We will discuss these differing opinions. In the end, we will build the country and move it forward based on the opinion that has the most support from the people.”

He said governments in developed countries, including the UK, work in various ways for the welfare of the people, as they are formed through credible elections following the democratic process.

“We must restore the democratic system in Bangladesh to move the country forward in the days to come. We have to ensure the election process, from the union parishads to Parliament, and from the mosques to other institutions,” the BNP leader said.

He also said the election process must continue year after year, and generation after generation, without interruption at any cost. “Through this process, capable leadership will emerge, with some becoming union parishad chairmen, municipal mayors, upazila chairmen, or MPs.”

Tarique said those who become public representatives through a credible election, with the genuine votes of the people, will work for the people and raise their voices to establish the rights of the citizens. “Overall, they will work for the betterment of the country.”

He said political parties carried out movements for a long time while many people sacrificed their lives to oust the Awami League’s autocratic regime.

“The autocrat has fled the country. Now, it’s time to rebuild the country in the coming days. Everyone should unite regardless of party affiliation. If we are united with strong determination, we can move the country forward. We have a lot of work ahead of us,” the BNP leader said.

For the country’s advancement, he said production must be increased, canals should be dredged, causes flood should be removed, employment opportunities must be created, mills and factories need to be established, and key sectors like agriculture, education and health must be overhauled.

Tarique said their party has already presented a 31-point proposal outlining what BNP intends to do for the country’s advancement and how it will stand by the people from all walks of life if it returns to power with the support of the people.

Saying that the people are the main strength of the BNP, he added that their party wants to always remain with them. “We always try to stay with the people and stand by them.”

The BNP leader said their party stood by the family of Golam Rabbani by building a house for them, but there are thousands of families like Rabbani’s.

“We do not want anyone else in Bangladesh, regardless of which party they belong to, to meet the same fate as Golam Rabbani. We want a normal and secure Bangladesh, where people stand by and help each other, and where the government makes efforts to resolve the people’s problems”

He also urged BNP leaders and workers to take a vow to materialise the dreams and desires of the martyrs, including Rabbani, by establishing the rights of the people. “We will continue our efforts, until the last day of our lives, to establish the rights of the people of Bangladesh.”

Tarique urged everyone to pray for him so that he can soon return to the country from the UK to directly stand by the people in the future.

dhaka tribune