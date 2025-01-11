Tarique Ahmed Siddique’s wife, daughter denied Malta passport on corruption fears: Financial Times

Deposed Bangladesh Prime Minister’s security adviser Tarique Ahmed Siddique’s wife Shaheeh Siddique was denied access to a Maltese citizenship scheme twice, says a report of British media outlet Financial Times.

The couple’s daughter Bushra Siddique was also denied the passport once.

Financial Times published the report on its website Friday morning (Bangladesh time) quoting some leaked documents.

According to those documents, Shaheeh Siddique and Bushra Siddique were denied the passport because they had been accused in media reports of “money laundering, corruption, fraud & bribery”.