Tamim urges BPL to fix payment disputes and restructure for future

Fortune Barishal captain Tamim Iqbal has called for an urgent resolution to the persistent payment disputes in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), stressing that such issues threaten the long-term credibility of the tournament.

The players’ non-payment issue and some questionable actions from some franchise owners have turned the running season into one of the most scandalous editions in BPL history.

“Why should players have to bargain for their rightful payments? The issue still hasn’t been fully resolved, but I hope efforts are made to fix it,” Tamim stated in a post-match press conference after leading his side to a commanding nine-wicket victory over Dhaka Capitals in Mirpur on Wednesday.

Fortune Barishal batters Tamim Iqbal and Dawid Malan [L] fist-bumps during their time at the crease against Dhaka Capitals in a BPL fixture at SBNCS on January 29, 2025. Barishal achieved the fastest run chase in the history of BPL, chasing down 74-run target in just 6.3 overs. Photo: Star

“This doesn’t just harm BPL’s reputation; it also sends a negative message about the country. Many foreign players want to come and play, but such incidents create problems,” added the former Bangladesh captain, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket.

Beyond payment concerns, Tamim believes the BPL’s scheduling and team structure need adjustments to elevate the tournament’s standard. He pointed out that the original October-November window was more suitable, as it did not clash with other T20 leagues.

“The original BPL schedule was in October-November, which was a better time. It didn’t clash with SA20 or ILT20. Now, the only competition would be Abu Dhabi T10, which is much easier to manage,” Tamim explained.

Currently featuring seven teams, the BPL could also benefit from a reduction in participants, according to Tamim.

“Fewer teams will create more competition and increase the hunger for domestic players to perform,” he suggested.

Daily Star