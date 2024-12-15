BCB seeks ICC clarification over Shakib’s bowling suspension

A Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) official yesterday said they have sought clarification from the International Cricket Council (ICC) to understand whether the bowling suspension imposed on Shakib Al Hasan by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will also be applicable in international cricket.

“We have sought clarification from the ICC. When they inform us, we can talk about how we will go about this matter. The BCB will clarify its position regarding him soon,” BCB’s cricket operations in-charge Shahriar Nafees told The Daily Star yesterday.

“We got the mail yesterday [Friday]. We will assess it and then decide what to do,” he added.

Earlier on Friday, Shakib was slapped with a suspension by the ECB after his bowling action during a County Championship match for Surrey in September was found to be illegal at independent testing at Loughborough University earlier this month.

This suspension, which officially began on December 10, would not allow Shakib to bowl in any competition organised by the ECB.

However, according to section 11.3 of ICC Regulations for the Review of Bowlers Reported with Suspected Illegal Bowling Actions, ICC and other cricket boards can also enforce this suspension.

Shakib, who has not played international cricket for Bangladesh since the Test series against India in September-October, is currently in Sri Lanka, taking part in the Lanka T10 for Galle Marvels.

Daily Star