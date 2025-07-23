Some advisers acted irresponsibly, especially education adviser: Nahid

Nahid Islam, convener of the newly formed National Citizen Party, which is led by students who were at the forefront of last year’s protests that ousted Sheikh Hasina, poses for a photo in Dhaka on 5 March 2025. Reuters/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

National Citizen Party (NCP) Convenor Nahid Islam has accused interim government advisers, particularly the Education Adviser Chowdhury Rafiqul Abrar, of displaying irresponsibility during the recent national crisis.

“Had the government acted humanely and responsibly at the right time, today’s chaos, like what we saw at the Secretariat, could have been avoided,” he said at an emergency press conference at the party’s temporary office in the capital’s Banglamotor, reports Samakal.

“The government’s failure to act with timely responsibility and compassion allowed the situation to spiral out of control,” he added.

Speaking about the delay in HSC exam rescheduling, the NCP leader said, “It’s unacceptable that we had to wait until 3 or 4am to learn about the postponement of the HSC exams, while other advisers couldn’t even reach him by phone.

“If a country operates in such a manner — lacking coordination among advisers during a national emergency — what can we expect? Students are traumatised in this crisis. The confusion surrounding the exams could have been avoided with responsible action.”