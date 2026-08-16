Ship Recycling Board orders Ferdous Steel to suspend operations after deaths of nine workers

A special team from the Bangladesh Army and Fire Service inspects the vessel at Ferdous Steel Ship Recycling Industries in Sitakunda, Chattogram, where nine workers died after inhaling toxic gas on Friday morning. Photo: TBS

The Bangladesh Ship Recycling Board (BSRB) has ordered Ferdous Steel Ship Recycling Industry in Sitakunda, Chattogram, to suspend operations following the deaths of nine workers in a toxic gas incident.

Speaking to The Business Standard today (15 August), BSRB Director General Shafiul Alam Talukder said the board issued the stop-operation order yesterday (14 August), shortly after the incident.

“The first measure is a stop-operation order. I have already issued it,” he said.

The suspension will remain in effect until the authorities reach a decision based on inspection and investigation reports, he added.

Despite the deaths of nine workers, no case had been filed over the incident as of this evening, according to Sitakunda Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Moinul Islam.

“No families of the victims have come to us to file a complaint. We have not received any instruction from higher authority to file a case in this incident,” the OC added.

The incident occurred around 8:30am yesterday when workers were carrying out work inside a vessel at the shipbreaking yard. Nine workers died after being exposed to toxic gas inside the vessel.

A subsequent inspection detected 10.8 parts per million of hydrogen sulphide (H₂S) inside the vessel, indicating that the toxic gas may have accumulated in the enclosed space.

However, a fresh inspection by the Fire Service today detected methane, carbon dioxide and ammonia in two compartments of the vessel but found no hydrogen sulphide.

Three separate committees have been formed to investigate the accident, according to the BSRB director general.

The committees were formed by the Industries Ministry, the Chattogram district administration and the BSRB.

“The next step will depend on the inspection and inquiry reports. After identifying those responsible, we will decide what action should be taken,” Shafiul Alam said.

He said the yard could be ordered to remain closed if the investigations found negligence and determined that it should not be allowed to resume operations.

On the other hand, if the findings show that the accident was not caused by negligence and that the yard can safely resume operations, the authorities may consider penalties under the relevant laws and regulations, he said.

“If it is found that the yard should be closed, it will be closed. If it is found that the operation can continue, then other measures, including fines, may be considered under the relevant factory and labour laws,” he said.

The authorities will determine the appropriate action based on the findings of the inspections and investigations, the BSRB chief added.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/ship-recycling-board-orders-ferdous-steel-suspend-operations-after-nine-workers-deaths