Sheikh Hasina must be brought back thru legal process: Shafiqul Alam

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam on Saturday said ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina must be returned to the country through legal process and brought her to justice.

“The way Sheikh Hasina brought back her father’s murderers, we will bring back the murderers of the movement and try them in court,” he said.

Shafiqul made the remarks while speaking as the main discussant at a seminar titled ‘July Revolution Aspirations and the Media’ here.

The Islamic University (IU) authorities and the Islamic University Journalists Association (IUJA) jointly organised this seminar at Bir Shrestha Hamidur Rahman Auditorium on the campus here.