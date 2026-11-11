Shanto calls for better planning after West Indies series setback

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto admitted that his side failed to execute their plans properly in the two-match Test series against West Indies, saying the team must learn to make better use of home advantage in future.

Bangladesh drew the second and final Test at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium today after Towhid Hridoy followed his magnificent 242 not out with 82 in the second innings to help them avoid a defeat and a series whitewash.

West Indies eventually took the series 1-0 following an eight-wicket victory in Dhaka.

Shanto said Bangladesh had planned to play on spin-friendly wickets, but the conditions did not turn out as expected, particularly in Sylhet.

“We planned to play on spin-friendly wickets, and if you look at both Tests, we fielded three spinners and two fast bowlers. I still believe the plan was right, but we failed to execute it properly,” Shanto told reporters after the match.

“We did not get the conditions we expected in Sylhet. We probably fell a little short in our planning in that regard,” he added.

Bangladesh had expected the ball to start turning much earlier, but the surface remained largely batter-friendly even on the fourth and fifth days.

Shanto said that his spinners did not bowl well enough but insisted that their long-standing contributions deserved recognition.

“Bangladesh have always depended on spinners, both at home and away, to win Test matches. We should not lose faith in them so quickly. They have contributed for the last 10-12 years, and they deserve our backing. They might have two or three difficult series, but I believe they will bounce

back,” he said.

The Bangladesh captain believes that his team failed to play even 50 per cent of the cricket they were capable of producing in the series.

“We did not play good cricket, and it is important to accept that. The way we have been playing this format, I don’t think we could even produce 50% of our usual cricket. Had we planned and executed better, the result could have been different,” he said.

Shanto defended opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim’s aggressive approach despite his disappointing series, saying the young batter should not abandon his natural style.

“Tanzid has always played this way and has been successful. I would never ask him to go against his character. However, it is important for him to become a little more organised in his batting. With more experience, I believe he will make better decisions,” he said.

He also backed Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who was dismissed while attempting an aggressive shot during Bangladesh’s second-innings resistance, saying the all-rounder would learn from such situations.

Shanto was particularly pleased with Towhid Hridoy’s outstanding contribution in only his third Test appearance. Hridoy struck an unbeaten 242 in the first innings before making another valuable contribution in the second innings.

“We were all delighted in the dressing room. To play such a big innings in only his third Test, and the way he batted with the lower-order batters, was remarkable. Sometimes even experienced cricketers struggle to do that,” Shanto said.

“We were looking for someone in the middle order who could bat for long periods. If he continues like this, it will be very good for our team.”

Looking ahead to Bangladesh’s upcoming South Africa tour, Shanto admitted that the team would have limited time to prepare.

“We don’t really have much opportunity for preparation. We may get one or two days of practice, so we have to prepare mentally as much as possible. South Africa are a good side, but I believe we can compete if our bowling unit performs at its best,” he said.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/cricket/shanto-calls-better-planning-after-west-indies-series-setback-1597656