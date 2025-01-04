Shakib might be available for ICC Champions Trophy, hints BCB chief

Farque Ahmed, president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), has hinted that Shakib Al Hasan might be available for the ICC Champions Trophy that will take place in Pakistan and the UAE in February-March this year.
Farque, while having a visit at the press box of the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Friday during a BPL match, said that Shakib did not retire, so there is no issue with his availability.
Shakib retired from both T20I and Test cricket. He desired to play his last Test in October in Bangladesh. But due to his political affiliation with the ousted Awami League, he was unable to return home and play cricket.
“Shakib hasn’t officially retired. If he had, we wouldn’t be having this discussion,” Farque said on Friday. “The issues surrounding him need to be resolved at the government level. Once those are addressed, we can move forward. His fitness, mental state, and the selection committee’s decision will determine his participation.”
After the ouster of the Awami League government in August, Shakib played for Bangladesh in India. But he was not able to return home fearing his safety due to political reasons. But the Champions Trophy will be held outside the country, so it’s understandable that the player might get a chance to play if he is fit enough to play.
