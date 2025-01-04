Shakib might be available for ICC Champions Trophy, hints BCB chief

Farque Ahmed, president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), has hinted that Shakib Al Hasan might be available for the ICC Champions Trophy that will take place in Pakistan and the UAE in February-March this year.

Farque, while having a visit at the press box of the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Friday during a BPL match, said that Shakib did not retire, so there is no issue with his availability.