Shafiqur warns govt of ‘heavy price’ over attack on Nusrat’s ancestral home

Jamaat-e-Islami chief and Leader of the Opposition Shafiqur Rahman has urged the government to identify those responsible for an alleged petrol bomb attack and arson at the ancestral home of reserved-seat MP and National Citizen Party (NCP) leader Nusrat Tabassum in Kushtia and bring them to justice.

He warned that the government would have to pay a heavy price if it failed to fulfil this responsibility.

In a post on his verified Facebook page this morning, Shafiqur described the attack as cowardly and said those responsible must be identified, brought to justice and given strict punishment.

“If the government fails to fulfil this responsibility, it will have to pay a heavy price. There is no room for remaining silent,” he said.

The incident reportedly took place after midnight at Nusrat’s family home in Bagoan village under Daulatpur upazila of Kushtia.

Nusrat is an NCP joint convener, a member of the party’s political council and member secretary of its National Women’s Power wing.

Meanwhile, Ehsanul Mahbub Zubair, assistant secretary general and secretary of Jamaat’s central publicity and media department, also condemned the incident in a statement.

He described the alleged petrol bomb attack and arson at the village home of a lawmaker late at night as highly reprehensible, cowardly and alarming, saying such acts of violence were unacceptable.

Calling for an impartial investigation to identify those responsible and ensure exemplary punishment, Zubair said protecting citizens’ lives and property was a constitutional and moral responsibility of the government.

If the government failed to discharge this responsibility, it would have to bear the consequences itself, he added.

Political differences and dissent could never justify violence, attacks or arson, he said, urging the authorities concerned to ensure the security of Nusrat and her family members.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/shafiqur-warns-govt-heavy-price-over-attack-nusrats-ancestral-home-4321936