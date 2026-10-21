Wednesday, October 21, 2026

Seven more die of dengue, 1,373 hospitalised

Seven more people died of dengue and 1,373 new patients were hospitalised across the country in the 24 hours until 8:00 am on Wednesday.

With the latest fatalities, the dengue death toll has risen to 364 in the country this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

All of the deaths were reported in Dhaka South City Corporation, reports UNB, citing the DGHS.

Since January 1 this year, a total of 116,990 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals across the country. Of them, 110,656 have recovered.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/dengue-claims-seven-more-lives-in-24hrs-25

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