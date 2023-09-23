Send Khaleda abroad for treatment as her condition is critical: Fakhrul

Last update on: Fri
Claiming BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s condition was critical, the party’s Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today again demanded that the 78-year-old party chief be sent abroad immediately for better treatment.
“Today when she [Khaleda Zia] is in a life-threatening situation, she is being withheld. Khaleda Zia is not only a prisoner but also the number one leader of the country’s democratic movement. She served the country as prime minister thrice and leader of the opposition twice,” Fakhrul said.
Fearing Khaleda Zia’s condition, the BNP secretary general said the chairperson must be sent abroad for treatment; her condition may deteriorate soon.
He came up with the remarks while addressing a rally organised on different issues, including the resignation of the government, the release of Khaleda Zia, and one-point demand, in Dhaka’s Uttara area this afternoon.
Dhaka North unit BNP organised the rally on a field adjacent to Abdullahpur Polwel Super Market with the participation of thousands of leaders and activists. Leaders from the party’s central body and north unit, among others, spoke at the rally.
Fakhrul alleged that the “fascist government is pushing Khaleda Zia to death”. However, she keeps fighting against the government from prison.
Despite demands from her family, personal physicians and BNP, the government is not taking any step to send Khaleda Zia out of the country for treatment, he said.
“She should be sent to an advanced treatment centre for treatment on humanitarian grounds.”
Fakhrul said there are examples of sending imprisoned people abroad for treatment, as Sheikh Hasina was sent to America for treatment during the caretaker government.
Earlier in the day, the BNP chairperson was shifted to the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) from a cabin of the Evercare Hospital on the advice of her medical board.
Sep 22, 2023