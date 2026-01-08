Seat-sharing knot tightens for Jamaat, IAB

The daunting task of striking a seat-sharing deal has grown increasingly complicated for Jamaat-e-Islami and Islami Andolan Bangladesh with the two parties fielding candidates in more than 240 overlapping constituencies.

Jamaat and IAB — two of the largest Islamist groups in the country — had been in talks for over three months to consolidate Islamist votes under an alliance of eight mostly Islamist parties.

Despite prolonged discussions, the talks collapsed just short of the December 29 nomination deadline, leading both parties to submit nominations in hundreds of seats and deepening uncertainty within the newly announced alliance.

Election Commission data show that Jamaat filed nominations in 276 constituencies on the final day, while Islami Andolan submitted papers in 268 seats.

An analysis of the nominations reveals that Jamaat and IAB candidates are set to compete directly in at least 240 constituencies across the country, often in seats where senior leaders themselves are contesting.

The overlap is most pronounced in the Chattogram region, with 49 constituencies hosting rival candidates from the two parties.

Dhaka follows with 40 seats, Khulna with 34, Rajshahi and Mymensingh with 33 each, Rangpur with 30, and Barishal with 17. Sylhet records the least overlap, with eight constituencies.

Tensions escalated further after the alliance was expanded into 11 parties a day before the nomination deadline to include the National Citizen Party and others.

Islami Andolan leaders have expressed dissatisfaction with Jamaat’s seat-sharing proposal, demanding a larger allocation and objecting strongly to what they see as undue importance given to the newly formed NCP, including the promise of as many as 30 seats.

Another partner Bangladesh Khilafat Majlis, led by Mamunul Haque, has taken a similar position.

Islami Andolan Secretary General Maulana Yunus Ahmad acknowledged the strain.

“We were together,” he said, adding that last-minute decisions had unsettled several parties.

He said the original members of the alliance were not consulted before the inclusion of new parties and assurances of sharing seats with them.

“It’s not just Islami Andolan; Other parties were also displeased,” he said.

Yet, the IAB secretary general insisted the raptures in the alliance were not beyond repair.

“Everyone still has the mindset to move together, and I hope this mindset won’t change,” he said, adding that fresh talks between Jamaat and IAB were expected soon.

From Jamaat’s side, Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher struck a more optimistic note, saying progress had been made. He expressed hope that a deal would be finalised shortly.

Asked about reports of a crisis with Islami Andolan, he dismissed them outright, saying there was “no truth” to such claims.

The fractures are most visible in constituencies where top leaders are pitted against one another.

In Cumilla-11, Jamaat’s Taher faces IAB’s Md Mohiuddin. Jamaat Nayeb-e-Ameer ATM Azharul Islam is contesting Rangpur-2, where IAB has nominated Ashraf Ali.

Khulna-5 features Jamaat Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar, while Islami Andolan’s Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had his nomination rejected; Bangladesh Khilafat Majlis candidate Md Abdul Qayyum Jamaddar remains in the race there.

In Sirajganj-4, Jamaat Assistant Secretary General Maulana Rafiqul Islam Khan is up against Islami Andolan’s Abdur Rahman. Cox’s Bazar-2 has become a three-way contest, with Jamaat’s former MP and Assistant Secretary General Hamidur Rahman Azad appealing after rejection, IAB’s Ziaul Haq in the race, and Khilafat Majlis nominee Obaidul Qader Nadvi also contesting.

Similar rivalries unfold elsewhere: former MP Shahjahan Chowdhury in Chattogram-15 faces IAB’s Shariful Alam Chowdhury; Jamaat Dhaka South city Ameer Nurul Islam Bulbul contests Chapainawabganj-3 against IAB’s Md Monirul Islam. In Khulna-4, IAB Secretary General Yunus Ahmad is running against Jamaat’s Md Kabirul Islam.

Barishal has emerged as another flashpoint. Jamaat candidates Muazzam Hossain Helal and Md Mahamudunnabi are contesting Barishal-5 and Barishal-6 respectively, seats where IAB Senior Nayeb-e-Ameer Mufti Syed Muhammad Faizul Karim is also an aspirant. IAB leaders Syed Eshak Md Abul Khayer and Syed Md Mosaddeq Billah are contesting Barishal-4 and Dhaka-4, where Jamaat candidates Mohammad Abdul Jabbar and Syed Zainul Abedin have also filed nominations.

There are, however, rare pockets of unity. No alliance partner has fielded a candidate against Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman in Dhaka-15.

Beyond these high-profile contests, numerous constituencies across the country feature aspirants from three or more alliance partners, underscoring the depth of the coordination challenge facing the bloc.

Despite the turbulence, the alliance itself is historic. This marks the first time in nearly four decades that Jamaat and Islami Andolan Bangladesh have entered into a formal electoral alliance.

Jamaat was banned along with other religion-based parties after Bangladesh’s independence in 1972.

With the prohibition lifted later, the party returned to national elections under its original name in 1986, achieving its best result in 1991 with 18 seats and 12.13 percent of the popular vote.

Jamaat boycotted the 2014 and 2024 polls and contested the 2018 election using the BNP’s paddy sheaf symbol as part of the BNP-led alliance. Its registration was cancelled in 2013 following a High Court verdict, but restored along with its symbol in June 2025.

Islami Andolan Bangladesh traces its roots to Islami Shashontantra Andolan, founded in 1987 by Syed Fazlul Karim, the then Pir of Charmonai. After his death in 2006, leadership passed onto his son Syed Rezaul Karim.

The party adopted its current name to comply with Election Commission registration rules ahead of the 2008 polls.

EC data show the party secured 11,159 votes in June 1996, and more than 12 lakh votes in the 2018 election — the third-highest tally after the Awami League and the BNP-led alliance, although the polls were marred by allegations of widespread ballot stuffing the night before voting. In 2014 and 2024, IAB also boycotted the polls.

Political analysts say the growing prominence of Islamist parties in recent years, particularly following the recent student-led mass uprising, has lent new urgency and higher stakes to efforts at unity.

