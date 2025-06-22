NCP feels ‘pushed into electoral politics’, focuses on registration, July Charter

Highlights:

NCP focuses on reforms, not immediate elections

Registration process and local committees underway

Resists pressure for seat-sharing deals

Party symbol and structure being finalised

Demands EC reform before national polls

Despite aiming to pursue a “politics committed to the July uprising” through necessary reforms, implementation of the July Charter, and a Constituent Assembly election, the National Citizen Party (NCP) is being “pushed into electoral politics,” said party leaders.

Several leaders of the party, formed under the leadership of a faction of student leaders of the July Uprising, told The Business Standard that their current focus is on securing party registration and pushing for the implementation of the July Charter.

The party has already approved a draft constitution and formed necessary cells, wings, and convening committees at the district and upazila levels as part of the registration process. It is scheduled to apply for registration with the Election Commission today.

“Our politics is committed to the spirit of the uprising. The central focus on elections will only come after achieving the desired reforms and implementing the July Charter,” said Ariful Islam Adib, senior joint convener of the party.

A tense standoff had recently emerged over the timing of the next national election, with the BNP pushing for a December vote, while Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus indicated a June timeline next year.

However, tensions eased somewhat following a meeting in London between the chief adviser and BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman. A joint statement after the meeting suggested that elections could be held in the second week of February, provided all preparations are completed.

The NCP continues to demand that elections be held only after the necessary reforms are fully implemented.

“We are being continuously dragged into seat-sharing talks. When we refuse, false narratives are spread about us, and overall, we’re being pushed into electoral politics, which is not our choice,” NCP Senior Joint Convener Samanta Sharmin told TBS.

She further said that the NCP still advocates for a Constituent Assembly election. “But the way the national election is being framed, it’s as if no one is allowed to question it, as if our demand for a Constituent Assembly election, the only sustainable path to reform, should be excluded from the conversation.”

“This is part of a well-crafted strategy. The BNP believes it will have the upper hand in this process. But that’s just their assumption, not the reality,” she added.

Another NCP leader, Ariful Islam Adib, chief of the party’s Political Liaison Committee, said that the national election can be held in any month – but only after the July Charter is implemented, key reforms are completed, and justice is ensured.

“However, the current Election Commission must be reconstituted, and its capacity should be tested through local elections first,” he added.

Asked how many seats the NCP plans to contest in the upcoming national election, Sarjasi Alam, the party’s chief organiser for the northern region, told TBS that the final decision will be made through discussions among the central committee, executive committee, and political council.

“We haven’t decided yet whether we’ll contest all 300 seats or 200. That will be announced later,” he said.

On the issue of forming alliances in the election, Ariful Islam Adib said, “The election schedule itself will shape the course of such decisions. Only then can we consider alliances or seat-sharing.”

“At the moment, we are holding both formal and informal meetings with various parties – but these are focused more on reforms than on elections. Our electoral position and strategy will be determined at the appropriate time,” he added.

NCP ramps up organisational efforts

As part of its efforts to gain official registration, the NCP has so far formed 13 policy cells – including those on sports, environment, law, and ICT – as of 16 June. The party has also established 10 professional wings, such as for engineers, agriculturists, and doctors, according to Saleh Uddin Sifat, joint member secretary (office) of NCP.

Additionally, it has formed committees in 30 districts, 120 upazilas, and two metropolitan areas.

On 4 June, the party released its financial and fundraising guidelines.

Regarding the party symbol, NCP Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain said several options were discussed during the party’s early formation under the “Amar Bangladesh” campaign and in internal forums. A final choice will be announced after submitting the application to the Election Commission.

Sources say the shortlist includes symbols like a clenched fist, inkpot and quill, laptop, and water lily.

In early June, the NCP began announcing region-based committees, starting with the two metropolitan areas of Dhaka. Before Eid, convening committees were formed in over 100 upazilas, including Panchagarh Sadar, Tetulia, Debiganj, Boda, Kotalipara in Gopalganj, Lohagara and Kalia in Narail, Bancharampur and Sarail in Brahmanbaria, and Kachua in Bagerhat.

District-level committees have been announced in Sharankhola, Tangail, Kurigram, Narayanganj, Jhalakathi, Meherpur, Barishal, Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Lalmonirhat, Narail, Chuadanga, and Munshiganj.

After Eid, the party also expanded to several upazilas in Bandarban, Bogura, Jamalpur, and additional areas of Tangail.

“We are fulfilling all requirements for registration, and the Election Commission will have no choice but to process it accordingly,” said Sarjis Alam.

He, however, added that the Election Commission’s decisions and behaviour have raised questions about its neutrality.

To register a new political party, applicants must submit 10 documents and pay a non-refundable fee of Tk5,000.

Required documents include party constitution, election manifesto and rules, photos of the logo and flag, a list of central committee members, bank account details, latest balance, and details of funding sources.