Screen addictiveness among children: A signal for an impending danger

The situation is really of serious concern — in fact, frightful. The phenomenon is being termed as an “invisible epidemic”. The victims of this epidemic are identified as a generation of “prisoners of devices”. The whole society, including parents, teachers, seniors are quite concerned and stressed about the situation.

A survey carried out in several schools of Dhaka has revealed that children and teenagers are glued to the screens of various devices — these machines have engulfed them, they are just screen addicts. There is a perception that this has been happening, but now the issue is knocking on our conscience with facts and figures.

Between 2022 and 2024, international health research institute icddr,b has carried out a survey among 420 students aged from 6 to 14 years studying in the city’s six different schools — 3 Bangla medium and 3 English medium schools. The study found that children and teenagers between the ages of 3 and 14 spend on average about 5 hours a day in front of screens. More than 83% children and teenagers use device-screens more than the suggested time.

In other words, 4 out of 5 children and teenagers do not conform to the suggested time limit. The study has also found that 56% of children and teenagers, aged between 5 and 17 years, have mobile phones for their personal use. About 31% of these children operate the internet too.

From all these data, the usual adverse impacts of screen addiction among children can easily be guessed. The common problems are eye strain, headaches, obesity, mental health issues, and sleep disorders. The survey showed that 3 out of every 5 children and teenagers suffer from eye problems; 4 out of every 5 experience headaches; and 8 out of every 10 face sleep-related issues.

Researchers also found that among these children and teenagers, the tendency toward obesity is increasing, and mental health is deteriorating. These digitally dependent children and adolescents are gradually losing their ability to concentrate. Their patience level is decreasing, and they are becoming more emotionally unstable. Consequently, anger, frustration, reduced attention span, addiction to gaming, and permanent dependence on social media are increasing.

All the above impacts are health-related or health-centric. However, the excessive use of smartphones and the internet seem to also have non-health effects on them too. These have not been captured in the survey.

First, the excessive use of machines makes children and teenagers self-centred and introverted. It limits their ability for social interactions. Their excessive interactions with screens hinder their natural tendency to talk to others, and in the process, they also lose their capability for such engagements.

They are becoming confined within themselves, and their natural social development is affected. Consequently, family bonds are weakening, and opportunities for face-to-face interaction are shrinking. They are becoming emotionally detached and isolated. Researchers believe that this weakens normal mental development in children and adolescents.

The second issue is that excessive screen exposure is making children and teenagers disinterested in sports or book reading. Yes, there is a dearth of playing fields. Yet, better use could be made whatever is available.

But the problem is that the mental set-up of those who are addicted to screen is not conducive to physical activities. The same disinterest is observed with regard to book-reading. Thus, they become deprived of the enjoyable world of books. Books open a wonderful world to its readers, and these children and teenagers have not accessed it. Because of a lack of physical activities and mental exercises, these children do not acquire the normal social skills of the problem-solving ability.

Thirdly, children’s dependence on screens is increasing to such an extent that many can no longer function without the devices. In many cases, children have become so dependent on screens that they lose concentration in regular classroom activities. Researchers say this is causing a decline in creativity and independent thinking.

The World Health Organization recommends that recreational screen time for children should remain within two hours. For children under 2, screen exposure should be avoided altogether, and for children under 4, screen time should be fixed at 1 hour per day.

When children and teenagers spend a significant time in front of the screen, it not only increases the screen addiction or screen dependency, sometimes it reaches the point where the screen becomes their lifeline and they cannot tolerate any detachment from it. Such a situation sometimes give rise to different mental issues, which ultimately result in suicides.

Why are the children and teenagers so much addicted to device-screens? Yes, there is a digital revolution, which even though unstoppable, can be managed through proper measures. In some cases, children and teenagers are encouraged by their friends to be glued to the screen. The peer pressure is there.

They also lean towards screens because of the absence of alternative means of engagements, or simply to keep themselves busy. Sometimes, parents also push them to that end as they remain busy or have inadequate time for their children. The break-up of extended families and the decay of such community structures as para or mahalla has made the problem even more complex. It is now a common sight in households that devices are used at feeding time of children.

Now, the question is: what can be done? Various suggestions have been made. Many experts believe that children’s screen time should be limited to two hours a day. In addition, children should not continuously use screens for more than 20–30 minutes at a time. After every 20 minutes of screen use, they should look at something else for at least 20 seconds from a 20 feet distance.

Questions have also been raised on the effectiveness of on-line education, where it has been argued that in person or face-to-face education may be more fruitful than virtual learning. Experts emphasise outdoor activities, physical exercise, and direct social interaction so that children can have a balanced development. Researchers further suggest that parents should play a more active role in monitoring and guiding their children’s use of technology.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that recreational screen time for children should remain within two hours. For children under 2, screen exposure should be avoided altogether, and for children under 4, the screen time should be fixed at 1 hour per day.

Different countries, including Australia and the UK, are moving towards implementing these guidelines. The UK Government last March has formulated a screen time guideline for the country’s children and teenagers. Children between 2 and 5 years old should not spend more than one hour a day in front of screens. Furthermore, they should not be left alone when they use the screen, rather they should do so in the presence of other family members.

The Australian government has also recommended zero screen time for children who are less than 2 years old. At the same time, they suggested that the recreational screen time for kids between 5 and 17 years should be 2 hours a day. It has also restricted the use of social media for children and teenagers.

In Bangladesh, however, no such official guideline has yet been introduced. According to experts, although completely removing technology from life is not possible, proper use, management and regulation on the screen could create a healthy balance. This is especially important for the next generation, for whom there is no alternative to balanced development.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/features/panorama/screen-addictiveness-among-children-signal-impending-danger-1449146