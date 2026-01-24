Schnitzel-fuelled Kane hungry for history

Agence France-Presse . Berlin 23 January, 2026, 23:17

Harry Kane

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane revealed a hidden motivation behind his brilliant season with the German giants — a schnitzel for every goal he scores.

After chalking up the best opening half of a campaign in Bundesliga history, Kane’s Bayern host Bavarian rivals Augsburg on Saturday.

With just one loss in 29 games, Bayern have their sights set on a historic third treble, more than any other team in Europe.

In the Bundesliga, Bayern have dropped just four points, equalling the best return at this stage of a season, and have scored a record 71 goals at an average of 3.94 per game.

They sit 11 points clear atop the Bundesliga, are through to the last 16 of in the Champions League with a match spare and are also in the quarter-finals of the German Cup.

The England captain said a local restaurant near his house in the south of Munich delivers his ‘favourite German dish’, schnitzel, for every goal he scores.

With 34 goals this season, 21 of which have come in the league, Kane’s goalscoring exploits have given his private chef more than a few nights off.

‘It’s like a ritual,’ Kane said Wednesday.

‘I can’t say I eat every one of them, but they get delivered and me and the family or someone staying in the house will enjoy them.’

Kane said his new habit made him feel ‘part of the community and part of getting to know people in the area’, but admitted the restaurant ‘probably didn’t expect me to score as many goals as I have’ when making the offer.

In an interview with German newspaper TZ, the owner of the local restaurant and rabid Bayern fan said he brings the dish to Kane personally, telling security: ‘Hi, I’m the schnitzel guy.’

‘Originally it was just a fan gesture, but now it’s become a habit,’ the owner said, but emphasised Kane would not be rewarded for any goals scored on England duty.

Having ended his team trophy drought with last season’s Bundesliga title, Kane is clearly hungry for more silverware.

Kane’s 21 goals have him on track to challenge Robert Lewandowski’s single-season Bundesliga record of 41, set in 2020-21.

Elsewhere, second-placed Borussia Dortmund will hope to bounce back from a disappointing Champions League loss at Spurs when they face Union Berlin in the German capital.

Teenage winger Yan Diomande once again showed why he is considered RB Leipzig’s next young star, just a year into his European professional football career.

Diomande was unplayable down the right against Bayern Munich last week, his dribbling, pace and creativity impressive, particularly for someone playing in the fourth tier of US soccer just 13 months ago.

After just 10 games with Leganes which ended in relegation from La Liga, Leipzig snapped the 19-year-old up for a reported fee of 20 million euros ($23 million) in the summer.

Speaking with AFP and other media, Leipzig sporting director Marcel Schaefer said his team of Red Bull football boss Jurgen Klopp and technical director Mario Gomez crunched the numbers and were immediately convinced.

‘We saw the data and said ‘OK, I have to look in detail, video and live — and that’s what I did’,’ Schaefer recalled.

‘We said ‘OK, this is our number one favourite, we want the player’. If we have to pay a bit more than everybody expects, we don’t care.

‘I was in touch with Jurgen Klopp, with Mario Gomez, who saw the data and the video clips and said ‘go, go, go!’.’