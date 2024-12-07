Sarjis: Relations with India should be like neighbors

Sarjis Alam, a key coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement said that Bangladesh’s relationship with India should be that of neighbors.

He made these comments during a personal and family visit to the Malatinagar Staff Quarter area of Bogra town on Friday evening while speaking to journalists.

He emphasized that whether the relationship becomes strained or harmonious will depend on India’s actions.

Sarjis said: “If India believes it can continue exploiting Bangladesh as it has over the past 16 years by safeguarding the Awami League, the people of Bangladesh will no longer allow such opportunities.”

He added: “This is my first visit to Bogra. Upon arriving, it struck me that this district has been discriminated against for the past 16 years, likely due to its name. Over this period, there has been no significant development in Bogra.”

He also pointed out that the people of Bangladesh are now “100% united.”

Criticizing some Indian media, he said: “A few spineless outlets are spreading communal propaganda, particularly from West Bengal, inciting communal tensions.”

Dhaka tribune