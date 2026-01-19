Rumeen Farhana served show-cause notice for threatening executive magistrate

Rumeen Farhana allegedly behaved rudely and threatened an executive magistrate following the fining of one of her supporters for violating the election code of conduct. Photo: Screengrab

Independent candidate for the Brahmanbaria-2 constituency, Barrister Rumeen Farhana, has been served a show-cause notice for allegedly behaving rudely and threatening an executive magistrate following the fining of one of her supporters for violating the election code of conduct.

The notice was issued on Sunday (18 January) by Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Sharmin Akter Jahan.

Rumeen Farhana has been asked to appear in person at the returning officer’s office by 11am on 22 January to explain her actions.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon (17 January) when a mobile court fined one of her supporters Tk40,000 for organising an election rally in violation of the code of conduct in Islamabadh area of Noagaon union under Sarail upazila. The mobile court also ordered the campaign rally to be shut down.

According to the notice, Rumeen Farhana became angry over the decision and engaged in an argument with the executive magistrate conducting the mobile court. She allegedly behaved arrogantly and discourteously, threatened the magistrate and at one point showed a raised thumb gesture. A video of the incident later went viral on Facebook, triggering widespread criticism.

Following the incident, Assistant Returning Officer Md Abubakar Sarkar wrote to the election investigation and judicial committee, seeking action against Rumeen Farhana on allegations of creating a “mob” and obstructing judicial duties.

The notice states that her supporters also behaved aggressively, and that creating a mob, obstructing judicial work and threatening an executive magistrate constitute clear violations of the election code of conduct.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/rumeen-farhana-served-show-cause-notice-threatening-executive-magistrate-1337766