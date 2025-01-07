Tarique calls for unity among partymen, discusses next political steps

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman has called on party leaders and activists to work unitedly amid the current political atmosphere of the country.

BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas disclosed the matter after a meeting at the party chairperson’s political office in Gulshan at 9pm yesterday(6 January).

Tarique Rahman virtually addressed the meeting, which concluded at around 10:50pm, and also discussed the party’s upcoming political strategies, sources said.

They discussed party chief Khaleda Zia’s overseas travel for medical treatment, the political situation in the country, alongside the party’s next steps.

Meeting sources revealed that a decision was made to reorganise the activities of the party’s affiliated organisations at district and upazila levels.

Besides, the party leaders emphasised remaining active on the ground to address any untoward situation.

Furthermore, the BNP decided to intensify their legal battle for withdrawal of cases filed against party men during the Awami League regime, meeting sources said.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Standing Committee members Khondokar Mosharraf Hossain, Abdul Moyeen Khan, Mirza Abbas, Nazrul Islam Khan, Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Selima Rahman, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, Dr A Z M Zahid Hossain, and retired Major Hafiz Uddin Ahmed were present.

Besides, standing committee members Zamil Uddin Sarkar and Gayeshwar Chandra Roy joined virtually.

