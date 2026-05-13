Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant Unit-1 completes fuel loading

“Fresh nuclear fuel has been successfully loaded into the reactor core of the RNPP Unit-1, marking a major milestone toward the plant’s commissioning and power generation,” an official release said.

The release said the fuel loading process began on April 28 and involved the sequential insertion of 163 fuel assemblies into the reactor core.

It said the operation is considered one of the most critical stages before the unit begins generating electricity.

Alexey Deriy, vice president of Atomstroyexport, said the work was carried out in full compliance with the initial core loading programme, operational regulations and international nuclear safety standards.

“The next stage includes installation of the upper reactor unit and integration of all required in-core instrumentation systems,” he said. “Hundreds of additional tests will then be conducted to ensure the reliable and safe operation of all process systems.”

According to him, the reactor will soon be brought to its minimum controllable power level, followed by a gradual increase in capacity. These procedures will pave the way for power startup and trial commercial operation of the Unit-1.

The Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, Bangladesh’s first nuclear power facility, is being built with Russian technical and financial assistance. The project includes two VVER-1200 reactors with a combined capacity of 2,400 MW. The Generation III+ reactor design complies with international safety standards.

The general designer and contractor of the project is the Engineering Division of Rosatom.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/trade/adb-to-give-100m-soft-loan-for-ups-strengthening