Ronaldo breaks record as Portugal hammer Uzbekistan 5-0

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Portugal bounced back from their opening-match disappointment with a commanding 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan in their second Group K match of the Fifa World Cup 2026 today (24 June), reports Reuters.

The 41-year-old opened the scoring after just six minutes, sliding home Joao Cancelo’s cutback, before Nuno Mendes doubled Portugal’s lead with a cleverly worked free-kick in the 17th minute.

Uzbekistan thought they had pulled one back through Aziz G’aniev’s stunning long-range strike, but the goal was ruled out following a VAR review for a foul in the build-up.

Ronaldo struck again in the 39th minute, finishing coolly from Bruno Fernandes’ through ball to put Portugal firmly in control before halftime.

Portugal extended their advantage on the hour mark when Uzbekistan goalkeeper Abduvokhid Nematov turned the ball into his own net following a dangerous corner. Substitute Rafael Leao completed the rout in the 87th minute, blasting home from close range after a deflected cross.

The victory lifted Portugal to four points from two matches in Group K after their opening 1-1 draw with DR Congo. At the same time, Uzbekistan remains without a point following back-to-back defeats.

Ronaldo’s brace also saw him become the highest-scoring Portuguese player in Fifa World Cup history with 10 goals and the first player to score at six different World Cup tournaments.

Portugal will face Colombia in their final group-stage match, while Uzbekistan takes on DR Congo in a bid to keep their slim qualification hopes alive.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/ronaldo-breaks-record-portugal-hammer-uzbekistan-5-0-1470736