Renewed Myanmar violence fuels fears of refugee movement into Bangladesh

File photo of a BGB member on alert in the Bangladesh-Myanmar border. Photo: Nupa Alam/File

Heavy fighting in Myanmar’s Rakhine State between the military and the Arakan Army has triggered growing concern in neighboring communities in Bangladesh and Thailand, as escalating violence near border areas raises fears of wider regional effects.

Residents in Bangladesh’s Teknaf border area reported hearing loud explosions and sustained gunfire from across the border, with some saying the blasts were strong enough to shake their homes, says Andalou Ajansi.

The intensified military operations have been reported in areas including Maungdaw and Buthidaung, according to the source.

The renewed fighting has also heightened concerns over a possible new influx of Rohingya refugees into Bangladesh, which already hosts more than one million people who fled previous waves of violence.

Rohingya community leaders described the situation in Myanmar as “extremely serious,” saying many people were seeking safe shelter as the fighting intensified.

There were unconfirmed reports that hundreds of Rohingya people had gathered along the Naf River while awaiting entry into Bangladesh. Border Guard Bangladesh has reinforced patrols and remains on high alert at vulnerable points along the frontier.

The impact of the unrest has extended beyond Bangladesh. Authorities in Thailand indefinitely closed all border crossings in Tak province following cross-border gunfire linked to clashes between the Myanmar military and the Karen National Liberation Army.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/renewed-myanmar-violence-fuels-fears-refugee-movement-bangladesh-1480601