Remittance plunged 21.47% in August

It came down to $1.59 billion from last year August’s $2.03 billion

Remittance inflow to Bangladesh plunged 21.47 percent year-on-year to $1.59 billion in August, according to central bank data released today.

The amount of funds sent by Bangladeshi migrant workers was $2.03 billion in the same month last year.

On a month-on-month basis, the remittance inflow slumped 19 percent in August from $1.97 billion in the previous month.

Bankers said the remittance inflow has fallen in recent months mainly due to the huge gap between formal and informal exchange rates, meaning a portion of the remittance earnings comes to Bangladesh through illegal channels.