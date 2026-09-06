Remittance inflow rises 18.6pc to $6.05b in FY27

Bangladesh received US$6.046 billion in workers’ remittances during July 1 to September 2 of the current fiscal year (FY2026-27), registering an 18.6 per cent year-on-year growth compared to US$5.098 billion during the corresponding period of FY2025-26.

According to Bangladesh Bank data, the country received US$220 million in remittances during September 1-2, 2026, against US$198 million received during the same period last year, showing an 11.4 per cent year-on-year growth.

On September 2 alone, expatriate Bangladeshis sent home US$108 million through formal banking channels.

The sustained growth in remittance inflows is expected to help strengthen the country’s foreign exchange reserves and support external-sector stability.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/bangladesh/remittance-inflow-rises-186pc-to-605b-in-fy27