Reforms to reflect expectations of the people – Says home minister

The Daily Star

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed yesterday said the constitutional reforms would give the highest priority to public expectations and the aspirations of those martyred in the student-led mass uprising in 2024.

He also said all amendments would be completed through consensus on the basis of the July National Charter signed by political parties.

“Based on the July National Charter, we will frame everything on a priority basis. The expectations of the people of Bangladesh and the dreams of the martyrs of the July uprising will be given importance there,” he said.

The minister made the remarks while replying to queries after attending the passing-out parade of the 43rd BCS police batch at the Bangladesh Police Academy in Sardah, Rajshahi.

Asked whether late president Ziaur Rahman’s name would be included in the Constitution as the declarer of independence, Salahuddin said a constitutional reform committee would be formed, and the matter would be discussed there in detail.

He also said the issues recognised in the July Charter as a document of political consensus would be given priority when the committee prepares its draft, before a final decision is taken in the parliament.

Earlier, addressing the event, the home minister congratulated the members of the 43rd BCS police batch on completing their training successfully and wished them success in their professional and personal lives.

“This uniform is not only a symbol of power, but it is a symbol of responsibility, sacrifice, and service,” he said, urging them to devote themselves to serving the country with honesty, courage, and humanity, and help build a people-friendly and reform-oriented police force in a discrimination-free new Bangladesh.

The government is working to establish merit and seniority as the only standards in recruitment, transfer, and promotion through an independent and strong Police Reform Commission, he added.

The minister also said the outdated British-era law was being replaced with a law suited to the time.

Mentioning that the police force was not satisfied with the current uniform, the minister said the government would discuss the matter at the highest policymaking level so that the force could get back to one of its previous suitable uniforms.

The batch, which began training on March 1, 2025, had 72 trainees. Best performers from the batch across different categories were given medals.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/bangladesh/politics/news/reforms-reflect-expectations-the-people-says-home-minister-4138036