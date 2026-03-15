Real Madrid thrash Elche 4-1 as Guler nets from own half

Arda Guler scored a stunning goal from inside his own half, while Fede Valverde added another fine strike to cap an excellent week, as Real Madrid thrashed Elche 4-1 in La Liga on Saturday (14 March).

Valverde continued his impressive scoring run, netting his fifth goal in three matches with a curling right-footed strike from the edge of the penalty area just before halftime to double Madrid’s lead.

The goal came only three days after Valverde’s hat trick helped Madrid secure a 3-0 win over Manchester City in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round-of-16 tie.

The Uruguayan midfielder has now scored seven goals this season, all coming since the start of the year, stepping up at a crucial time when key players Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham are sidelined with injuries.

Defender Antonio Rüdiger opened the scoring in the 39th minute with a volley following a free kick delivered by Valverde. Dean Huijsen later made it 3-0 before an own goal by Elche’s Manuel Ángel pulled one back for the visitors.

Madrid’s fourth goal came in spectacular fashion in the 89th minute when Guler lobbed a shot from well inside his own half, catching Elche goalkeeper Matías Dituro off guard as the ball sailed into the net.

The win at the Santiago Bernabéu kept Madrid within one point of league leaders Barcelona ahead of their match against Sevilla on Sunday.

Madrid will travel to England on Tuesday for the second leg of their Champions League clash with Manchester City, aiming to secure a place in the quarterfinals. Coach Álvaro Arbeloa said Mbappé remains doubtful for the match due to a lingering knee injury.

Elsewhere, Atlético Madrid beat Getafe 1-0 after an early goal from Nahuel Molina. Getafe defender Abdel Abqar was sent off in the 55th minute.

In other matches, Real Oviedo defeated Valencia 1-0, while Girona beat Athletic Bilbao 3-0.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/football/real-madrid-thrash-elche-guler-nets-own-half-1387031