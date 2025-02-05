Rashid breaks Bravo’s record to become highest T20 wicket-taker

Afghanistan spin wizard Rashid Khan climbed to the top of the wicket-taking charts in all T20 cricket when he scalped his 632nd wicket in the format during the SA20 Qualifier 1 match on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old MI Cape Town spinner went past Dwayne Bravo’s tally of 631 wickets when he bowled Dunith Wellalage in the SA20 qualifier 1 against Paarl Royals on Tuesday.

“It’s a great achievement,” Rashid, who made his T20 debut when he was still a teenager in October 2015, told the host broadcaster after his team secured victory.

Rashid took two wickets in the match.

“I never thought about it, if you asked 10 years before this if I would get there. It’s a proud feeling to be from Afghanistan and to be at that level where you top the table. DJ [Bravo] is one of the best T20 bowlers. It’s a great honour and I’m looking forward to continuing.”

Rashid took two wickets for 34 runs in the match.

Of Rashid’s massive pile of wickets, 161 have come in the Afghanistan jersey, making him the second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is, only three behind the now-retired Tim Southee. Rashid holds the distinction of being the fastest bowler to reach 100 T20I wickets, having claimed the feat in only 53 matches in 2021.

Rashid’s career economy rate of 6.49 is the second-best among all T20 bowlers who have picked up at least 250 T20 wickets, save Sunil Narine (6.12). Rashid’s wickets have come at a strike rate below 17 with a career-best of 6/17 included among five five-wicket hauls.

Rashid made his T20 debut when he was still a teenager in October 2015. He is now fast approaching 500 matches having been a hugely sought after player in leagues all over the world. He has won an IPL title and a PSL title and was virtually a household name in Adelaide where he played 69 matches for the Strikers, including picking up career-best figures of 6 for 17.