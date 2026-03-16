Rajshahi, Sylhet to host Bangladesh–Sri Lanka women’s series

The Daily Star

Rajshahi and Sylhet will host the upcoming white-ball series between the Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, scheduled to begin on April 20 with a three-match WODI series.

The visitors will arrive in Dhaka on April 17 before travelling to Rajshahi the same day. The touring side will be accompanied by former Bangladesh men’s head coach Jamie Siddons, who was recently appointed as Sri Lanka women’s head coach.

After the opening match on April 20 at the Rajshahi Divisional Stadium, the remaining two matches will also be held at the same venue on April 22 and April 25. All three games will start at 9:30am (Bangladesh time).

The teams will then travel to Sylhet for the three-match WT20I series, which will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on April 28, April 30 and May 2. All matches will be played under lights, starting at 6:00 pm (Bangladesh time).

The ODI series is part of the Women’s Future Tours Programme, with Bangladesh returning to the 50-over format for the first time since their participation in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 held in India and Sri Lanka in October–November last year.

Meanwhile, the T20I series will serve as preparation for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place in England and Wales in June–July. Ahead of the tournament, Bangladesh are also set to play a T20I tri-series featuring hosts Scotland and the Netherlands women’s national cricket team.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/sports/cricket/news/rajshahi-sylhet-host-bangladesh-sri-lanka-womens-series-4130246