Protests erupt across Bangladesh after mission attack in India’s Agartala

Students bring out a torch procession, protesting at the attack on Bangladesh assistant high commission in Agartala of India and the remarks of West Bengal’s chief minister Mamata Banerjee, on Dhaka University campus on Tuesday. | Focus Bangla photo

Protests over the attack on Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala of India continued for the second consecutive day on Tuesday in Dhaka as elsewhere in the country.

Socio-political organisations, including, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, Islami Andolan, Khelafat Majlis, Jatiya Nagarik Committee, Gana Odhikar Parishad faction in Dhaka rallied in protest at the attack by Indian protesters who stormed into Bangladesh mission in Agartala and vandalised properties there on Monday.

Amid the growing tension, the Border Guard Bangladesh in a press release said that the paramilitary force was prepared and alerted to prevent any unwanted situations along the borders.

The Bangladesh government, meanwhile, has tightened security around the Indian High Commission in Dhaka and its other missions in other places, including Chattogram and Rajshahi amid overnight protests following Monday’s attack on Bangladesh mission in Tripura’s capital Agartala.

Bangladesh Army members stand guard to avoid unwanted situation on the road adjacent to the Indian high commission, following Monday’s attack on Bangladesh mission in Agartala of India, at Shahjadpur in the capital on Tuesday. — Md Saurav

A huge number of law enforcers, including the Bangladesh Army members, were seen deployed along the road near the Indian High Commission in the Bashtala area at Shahjadpur in the capital as representatives under the banner of Bangladesh Society called a protest rally in front of the Indian mission.

‘No programme has been held near Indian High Commission in Dhaka today. We have tightened security, especially during daytime and security will also be ensured even at night until the issuance of further notice,’ Dhaka Metropalitan Police Gulshan Division deputy commissioner Mohammad Tareq Mahmud told New Age.

He said that they would not allow any anarchy such as setting fire to the Indian flag and vandalism.

‘Anyone can hold peaceful protest,’ the police official added.

In the Dhaka city, the BNP brought out a protest procession and held a rally protesting at the attack on the Bangladesh mission in Agartala, tearing of the Bangladeshi flag, and the aggression of Delhi.

Addressing a rally in front of its central party office in the capital’s Naya Paltan area on Tuesday afternoon, BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said that India’s prime minister Narendra Modi was conspiring to repatriate the fallen dictator, Sheikh Hasina.

‘After Sheikh Hasina was expelled, the people of this country were happy. They are now able to move freely. Conspiracy continued in Delhi,’ he said.

‘They [India] attacked our Deputy High Commission in Agartala, they tore the flag. Attacking a guest in one’s own home is called cowardice,’ he said.

Before the rally, a procession led by BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi was brought out from in the front of the central office and paraded roads near Nightingale crossing and the party office.

Strongly condemning the attack on the High Commission and tearing down the flag, the BNP leader said that no one could take away the country’s freedom, sovereignty and flag.

Democratic Students’ Alliance, a platform of student wings of left leaning political parties, brought out a torch procession on the Dhaka University campus protesting at the attack and West Bengal’s chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s remarks.

The students also demanded disclosure and cancellation of all unequal contracts with India.

Progressive students of Jahangirnagar University including Socialist Students’ Front, Bangladesh Chhatra Union, Jahangirnagar Cultural Alliance brought out a torch procession on the campus protesting at the attack on the Bangladesh mission and assaulting the national flag, New Age correspondent at JU reported.

Members of the Islami Andolon Bangladesh held a protest outside the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka condemning the attack on the Bangladesh mission in Agartala and denouncing ‘anti-Bangladesh provocations’ by India, United News of Bangladesh reported.

‘Authorities must investigate this attack and bring the perpetrators to book quickly,’ Yunus Ahmad, IAB general secretary said.

He said that they had received reports of Bangladeshis being persecuted at the border.

Khelafat Majlis brought out a protest possession in front of the National Press Club and marched through Paltan crossing and ended on the Bijoynagar road.

Gono Odhikar Parishad faction at a protest rally in Dhaka city said that India should offer public apology over attacking Bangladesh mission in Agartala.

Amar Bangladesh Party held a rally and brought out a procession from its Bijoynagar office and paraded different roads in Kakrail and Paltan areas.

The Jatiya Nagarik Committee, a platform of youths, who were at the forefront during the student-led mass uprising that overthrew the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government, held a rally in front of the Bangladesh National Museum on Tuesday afternoon. Speakers claimed the attack was on the Bangladesh’s sovereignty and a conspiracy to destroy communal harmony in the country.

The platform convener, Muhammad Nasiruddin Patwary, said that the attack on the mission went against the international treaty, the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961.

Ganatantrik Odhikar Committee also raised voice expressing deep concern over the issue in a meeting, presided over by its member and former Jahangirnagar University professor Anu Muhammad.

Given the security situation, all visas and consular services at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala will remain suspend until further notice, Bangladesh mission in Agartala said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Indian authorities have arrested seven people and suspended four police officers for their alleged involvement in the attack on Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala, reports hindustantimes.com.

BNP Chattogram city unit staged a protest rally and brought out a procession condemning the attack and vandalism, New Age Staff Correspondent in Chattogram reported.

Security around the Assistant High Commission of India in Rajshahi was stepped up on Tuesday amid protests by the BNP and its affiliated bodies in the city, New Age Staff Correspondent in Rajshahi reported.

Earlier on Monday night, Rajshahi University students also brought out a procession and held a short rally on the university campus.

In Sylhet, BNP protested at the attack on Bangladesh in Agartala bringing out a procession from the Central Shaheed Minar at Chowhatta in the city for half an hour.

New Age correspondent in Jashore reported that the Student Movement Against Discrimination staged demonstrations in Jashore town protesting at the attack.

In Barishal, students of various educational institutions and different political parties brought out protest processions and rallies over the attack and vandalism at Agartala in India by extremists Hindus, New Age correspondent in the district reported.

BNP district unit in Noakhali held a protest rally and brought out a procession in the Maijdee area condemning the attack, reported New Age Correspondent in Noakhali.

Feni district unit of Khelafat Majlis held a rally and human chain in the Feni Trunk Road area protesting at the attack.

Students in Rangpur also protested over the attack.

On Monday night, the Student Movement Against Discrimination held a protest rally outside the Indian Assistant High Commission in Khulna.

