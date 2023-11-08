Promotion spree in police days before election schedule

In major promotions days before the 12th parliamentary election schedule is announced, the government has upgraded 329 police officers to the posts of additional deputy inspector general and superintendent of police on Monday and Tuesday.

The Home Ministry has announced the promotions through four orders singed by its senior assistant secretary Md Mahabur Rahman Sheikh.

A total of 152 SPs have been upgraded to additional DIGs. Of them, 140 have received supernumerary promotion and the other 12 got regular promotion.

The promotions were announced through two different home ministry orders signed by the senior assistant secretary on Monday.

On Tuesday, in two other different orders, a total of 177 additional superintendents of police have also been promoted to the rank of SP.

Of them 27 additional SPs from all over the country received the regular promotion to become superintendents of police.

Home Ministry’s senior assistant secretary Md Mahabur Rahman Shiekh issued an order in this regard on Tuesday.

Another 150 additional SPs have been given supernumerary promotion to the SP rank by a different order.

Police Headquarters sources said that another seven additional DIGs might get promoted to the rank of DIG within a few days after the final nod of the Superior Selection Board (SSB).

Apart from these, earlier in September, the government created 52 more supernumerary positions within the organisational framework of the Bangladesh Police.

Of the posts created, two are for additional inspectors general and 50 for DIGs, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Public Administration on September 17.

Earlier on September 7, the government approved promotions for 290 top police officials by creating such temporary supernumerary posts.

Police Headquarters officials said that the government decision was made in response to a request from the headquarters to create supernumerary posts in order to promote around 529 top police officers.

The remaining officials would be promoted gradually, said a PHQ official, requesting anonymity.

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan earlier explained to the media that these posts were created as ‘special arrangements’ to address the pending promotion issue in the police administration.

New Age