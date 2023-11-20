Professor Yunus appears before labour court

Nobel laureate and Grameen Telecom chairman Professor Muhammad Yunus.

Nobel laureate and Grameen Telecom chairman Professor Muhammad Yunus and three other officials of Grameen Telecom appeared before Dhaka Third Labour Court on Monday in connection with a case filed against them on charge of labour law violation.

Professor Yunus appeared before the court at around 12:30pm, said Khaja Tanvir Ahmed, one of the lawyers of Professor Yunus.

The court chairman, Sheikh Merina Sultana recorded the argument of the defence lawyer in the case.

Defence lawyer Abdullah Al Mamun placed argument on behalf of Professor Yunus and other accused.

Earlier, Khurshid Alam Khan, the prosecution lawyer for the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments, ended his arguments on November 16.

Three other accused Grameen Telecom officials —Ashraful Hasan, Nur Jahan Begum and Mohammad Shahjahan —also appeared before the court.

Earlier, Professor Yunus and the three pleaded not guilty and demanded justice after the court read out the charges to them on November 9.

Earlier, DIFE inspectors Toriqul Islam, Hadiuzzman, Enamul Haque, and Mizanur Rahman were examined as prosecution witnesses in the case.

On June 6, the court framed charges against Professor Yunus and the three in the case.

On September 9, 2021, DIFE labour inspector SM Arifuzzaman filed the case with the court, accusing the four of labour law violation.

New Age