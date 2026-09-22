Private ICDs raise container handling charges by 9.85% after diesel price hike

Private inland container depots (ICDs) in Chattogram have raised several container handling and transportation charges by 9.85% following the government’s latest increase in diesel prices.

The Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association (BICDA) announced the revised rates in a circular issued today (21 September), with the new charges taking effect from today. The circular was signed by BICDA Secretary General Ruhul Amin Sikder.

The government raised the price of diesel by 17.4%, from Tk115 to Tk135 per litre, effective the same day.

BICDA said the surcharge was introduced to account for higher operating costs for fuel-dependent activities at private ICDs.

The 9.85% surcharge will be added to the previously reviewed rates for several services, including transporting empty containers between Chattogram Port and private ICDs, and between Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) and ICDs.

It will also apply to empty container lift-on and lift-off charges.

The surcharge will apply to the export goods stuffing and handling package.

The package covers lifting empty containers at the empty yard, transporting them to the container freight station shed, stuffing export goods, transporting loaded containers to the load yard and subsequently moving them to Chattogram Port or PCT.

Charges for weighing export-loaded containers, known as Verified Gross Mass (VGM), will also increase by 9.85%.

The VGM package includes lifting a loaded container at the load yard, transporting it to the weighing scale, weighing it, returning it to the load yard and lifting it off there.

The increase will also apply to import goods delivery package charges.

The package includes transporting import-loaded containers from Chattogram Port or PCT to private ICDs, lifting them off, placing them at import delivery yards and unloading goods from the containers onto trucks using labourers.

BICDA instructed individual ICDs to notify their clients about the 9.85% increase in the previously reviewed rates.

Private ICDs handle export and import cargo linked to Chattogram Port and play a key role in the country’s trade and logistics chain.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/economy/private-icds-raise-container-handling-charges-985-after-diesel-price-hike-1549606