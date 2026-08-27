President vows to remain non-partisan in discharging state duties

President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today (27 August) pledged to discharge his constitutional responsibilities in a completely non-partisan manner for the welfare of the state.

“I resigned from the party, parliament and the Cabinet before assuming the responsibility of the President. I am now completely a non-partisan person, and after assuming the responsibility of the President of my state, I will work in a completely non-partisan manner for the welfare of the state and the nation,” he said.

He made the remarks at the first Durbar of the President with the officers and employees of Bangabhaban at the Durbar Hall of Bangabhaban at 11:30 am.

The President said that after assuming the responsibility as President, he would have no anger or affection towards anyone, and the interests of the country, state and people would be his prime objective.

At the event, he urged the officers and employees of Bangabhaban to discharge their respective responsibilities with dedication, sincerity and honesty.

He stressed ensuring public trust, honesty, dedication, sincerity and responsibility under any circumstances. “We must have love, respect and loyalty towards the country and its people.”

The President also emphasized on maintaining confidentiality of the important activities related to national securities that took place in the Bangabhaban.

He called for economy and responsibility in state expending and urged prevention of waste.

The President said government resources and other facilities are managed with the money of the country’s people.

“Therefore, their proper, responsible, transparent and accountable use must be ensured,” he said.

He urged the officers and employees to maintain discipline in their personal lives as well as regularly strive to build moral strength and good character while maintaining balance between family life and workspaces.

“We are a family here and we all work from the same place. We will have opportunities, and at that time we will talk to each other and try to resolve the problems,” he said.

The President said he had spent a long period of his political life and during that time had participated in struggles alongside the people.

He paid deep respect to those who sacrificed their lives in the country’s Great War of Liberation in 1971 and the contribution on Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman during the Liberation War and nation building afterwards.

Later, he recalled BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia for her courageous leadership, sacrifices and contribution throughout her long political career.

Highlighting the history and tradition of Bangabhaban, he expressed the hope that everyone would continue to work together in the future.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/president-vows-remain-non-partisan-discharging-state-duties-1525921