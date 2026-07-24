President Shahabuddin to resign Friday: Reuters

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin, a former ally of ousted premier Sheikh Hasina, will resign on Friday, three sources told ​Reuters on Thursday, days after Hasina said she was returning home from ‌exile to surrender.

Last November Bangladesh’s war crimes court sentenced Hasina to death in absentia for ordering a crackdown on a student-led uprising in 2024 in which nearly 1,400 people ​were killed. From exile, she has denied the charges against her.