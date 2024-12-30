Polls should be govt’s priority, not lowering of voting age

Emphasising the urgency of general elections, political party leaders cautioned against lowering the voting age. They argued that such a move could spark controversy and push back the polls date in the process.

On Friday, Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus suggested a minimum voting age of 17 and expressed his willingness to accept such a proposal if it reflects popular consensus.

The next day, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir disapproved of this suggestion, saying that it had sparked controversy and raised concerns about delays in the polls.

People will now be worried about a potential delay in elections as preparation of the voter list will require more time if the voting age is lowered, he said while speaking at an event in the capital.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Spokesperson Advocate Matiur Rahman Akanda told this newspaper yesterday that the party believes that the minimum voting age should align with international standards while also taking into account the maturity of young citizens.

Also while speaking to this newspaper, Ruhin Hossain Prince, general secretary of the Communist Party of Bangladesh, said the chief adviser’s suggestion of 17 as the suitable voting age becomes effectively binding, influencing the Election Commission’s decision-making process.

Expressing the same sentiment, Razekuzzaman Ratan, assistant general secretary of Bangladesher Samajtantrik Dal, said lowering the voting age to 17 is “unnecessary”.

This has broader implications related to citizens’ rights, which could invite further complications in the process, he added.

As of yet, no official proposals have been submitted to the Election Reform Commission regarding lowering the voting age, said sources.

According to Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar, head of the Election Reform Commission, the matter of determining the minimum voting age falls within the jurisdiction of the Constitution Reform Commission.

When contacted, Prof Ali Riaz, head of the Constitution Reform Commission, said the commission has received multiple proposals for both lowering the voting age to 17 and keeping the existing minimum age of 18.

“We are considering all the proposals that we have received. Our decision regarding this particular matter will be reflected in our draft proposals scheduled to be submitted on January 7.”

According to EC officials, around 25 lakh voters will be added if the voting age is lowered to 17.

They said there are both upsides and downsides to lowering the voting age to 17.

On the one hand, the decision would increase democratic participation by allowing more young people to engage in the political process. While, on the other hand, a 17-year-old might not possess the necessary experience to make informed political decisions, they added.

Furthermore, several EC officials also pointed out that if the voting age is lowered, then changes will need to be made to the constitution, the Electoral Rolls Act, 2009, and the Children Act, 2013.

According to the constitution, the elections to Parliament shall be on the basis of adult franchise, and a person shall be entitled to be enrolled on the electoral roll if that person is not less than 18 years of age.

The Electoral Rolls Act, 2009 also says that a person shall be entitled to be enrolled on the electoral roll if they are not less than 18 years of age.

The Children Act of 2013 in Bangladesh defines a child as anyone under the age of 18.

According to the Unicef website, in around 90 percent of countries and territories, the voting age is 18 or above.

Today, countries and territories where children aged 16 and or 17 are allowed to vote in all elections include Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Cuba, Ecuador, Guernsey, Greece, Indonesia, Isle of Man, Jersey, Nicaragua, North Korea, and Timor-Leste.

Some countries and territories allow 16- or 17-year-olds to vote in at least some elections, such as local or state elections, as in Estonia, Germany, Israel, Puerto Rico, Scotland, and Wales. Children aged 16 in Belgium, Austria, Germany, and Malta, and those aged 17 in Greece, are allowed to vote in European elections.

