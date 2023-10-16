Poll-time govt to be formed in few days, AL tells EU

The ruling Awami League on Sunday informed the representatives of the European Union that it would form an election-time government in a few days as per the constitution.

AL presidium member Muhammad Faruk Khan said this to journalists after a meeting with representatives of 10 EU countries at the residence of the EU ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley.

The ruling Awami League on Sunday informed the representatives of the European Union that it would form an election-time government in a few days as per the constitution.

AL presidium member Muhammad Faruk Khan said this to journalists after a meeting with representatives of 10 EU countries at the residence of the EU ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley.