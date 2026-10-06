Political reconciliation difficult without repentance: Adviser Zahed

Prime Minister’s Information and Broadcasting Adviser Zahed Ur Rahman today said political reconciliation following the mass uprising would be a good thing, but said it would be difficult without acknowledgement of wrongdoing and repentance.

He said several factors must be considered, including the basis of reconciliation, who would fall under its purview, whether the context has been established, and whether reconciliation can take place without repentance.

Welcoming any initiative by third parties to initiate reconciliation, he also advised interested parties to engage with the Awami League [whose activities are banned].

The prime minister’s adviser outlined the government’s stance during a weekly press briefing at the Secretariat on the progress of various government activities.

Responding to a question from a journalist, Zahed said, “We do not disagree that reconciliation was needed; much has been said on this matter following August 5 [2024]. The question is, what are the conditions for reconciliation, on what basis will it take place… what happened regarding [reconciliation in] South Africa… that must be examined.”

“The fundamental aspect of reconciliation is that whichever group, political party, or quarter it is, acknowledging the crime committed and feeling remorse are essential. Only then can the question of reconciliation arise,” he added.

The adviser said, “Had such an environment existed, discussions could have [begun] on between whom and how reconciliation could take place.”

Referring to Sheikh Hasina, who was ousted from the post of prime minister in the mass uprising and is a death-row convict, Zahed said, “Since August 5 until now, I have been watching with astonishment… their leader [Sheikh Hasina] is constantly issuing threats, claiming she will do this and that… under these conditions, it is difficult, at least from our [government] end, to entertain talks of reconciliation.”

“If anyone seeks to broker reconciliation from the middle, if they think it is good, I also think it is good. They should contact and speak with the Awami League, talk to the top leadership of the party, and ensure that fundamental ground from which reconciliation can begin,” Zahed said.

However, he noted that merely acknowledging an offence does not mean criminal liability expires, stressing that criminal offences must be brought to trial.

Notably, the interim government formed immediately after the historic student-citizen mass uprising in Bangladesh on August 5, 2024, spoke of taking initiatives for “political reconciliation”, but those initiatives ultimately did not see the light of day.

At the press conference, the prime minister’s adviser also answered questions about commodity prices, the energy situation, journalist harassment and extortion in various areas.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/governance/news/political-reconciliation-difficult-without-repentance-adviser-zahed-4291906