Police intercept procession for voting right

Writers, teachers, artistes and journalists bring out a procession, titled ‘Gaaner Michhil’, from Shahbagh towards Nur Hossain Chattar at Gulistan to press the demands of right to vote and freedom of expression. — Sony Ramany

The police on Friday barred writers, teachers, artistes and journalists in front of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh in Ramna from marching towards Nur Hossain Chattar in Gulistan to press the demands of right to vote and freedom of expression.

The march titled ‘Gaaner Michhil’ began at Shahbagh in the capital at around 4.30pm, which was supposed to proceed from Shahbagh via Department of Fisheries to Nur Hossain Chattar.

The police blocked the road at the IEB building and cordoned off the area, which made the protesters to end the procession there.

The protesters said that they were not protesting to fight with the police, mentioning that they were marching peacefully singing songs but the police stopped them from completing the march.

‘We were not protesting to fight with police like the political parties in the country. Thus, we were forced to end the procession here,’ said writer Rakhal Raha.

Singer Arup Rahee mentioned, ‘We were marching peacefully singing songs but police stopped us from completing it at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh.’

‘By stopping us, the police have proved it that there is no freedom in the country,’ he added.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner (Ramna zone) Salman Farsi said that various programmes were happening in Gulistan and Press Club areas so the procession was halted to keep law and order situation, and the traffic flow normal on the road.

‘We did not use any force on the protesters. We requested them not to proceed with the procession towards Nur Hossain Chaatar,’ he added.

The people of the country could not exercise their voting rights in the past few general elections, the protesters alleged.

They also demanded establishing the rule of law in the country, and giving back the right to vote to the country’s citizens.

The protesters were chanting the songs ‘Karar Oi Lauha Kapat’, ‘Ei Shikal Para Chall’ and ‘Durgam Giri Kantar Maru’, written by national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, at the march.

Among others, writer Rahnuma Ahmed, singer Farzana Wahid Shayan, writer-journalist Mahbub Morshed and singer Bithi Ghosh were present at the march.

New Age