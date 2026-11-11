PM visits Bangladesh Pavilion at COP31 in Türkiye

PM Tarique Rahman at Bangladesh Pavilion at the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye. Photo: Courtesy

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman visited the Bangladesh Pavilion at the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye, today (11 November), where he viewed exhibits showcasing the country’s environmental initiatives and environment-friendly jute products.

He arrived at the pavilion at 4:50pm local time, where Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Abdul Awal Mintoo, State Minister Shaikh Faridul Islam and the prime minister’s Special Assistant for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Dr Saimum Parvez welcomed him.

During the visit, the prime minister toured displays highlighting Bangladesh’s initiatives in tree plantation, environmental conservation and efforts to address the impacts of climate change.

He also spoke with officials and staff at the pavilion, asking about its activities, the products on display and how the country’s climate initiatives were being presented to the international community.

The officials briefed him on the pavilion’s activities and the exhibits showcasing Bangladesh’s environmental efforts.