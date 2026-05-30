PM urges people to engage in nation-building inspired by Zia’s ideals

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman addresses an event in the capital’s ECB area on 30 May 2026, marking the 45th death anniversary of former president Ziaur Rahman. Photo: PMO

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has urged people to engage in nation-building by embracing the ideals of late president Ziaur Rahman.

He made the call while addressing gatherings before distributing clothes and dry food items among poor people in the ECB and Kuril areas of the capital as part of programmes marking the 45th death anniversary of BNP founder and former president Ziaur Rahman today (30 May).

“The main objective of Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman’s politics was to serve the country and stand by the people. At the same time, Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman taught us how to work for the country and how to build the nation,” the prime minister said.

“As part of that philosophy, we are standing by disadvantaged people today with a helping hand,” he said, referring to the distribution programme.

Tarique Rahman said the government had been entrusted with the responsibility of serving the people and rebuilding the country following the 12 February election.

“We pray to Almighty Allah to grant us the blessings to properly fulfil the opportunity He has given us to build the country and stand by its people,” he said, adding: “Let this be our pledge today, let this be our commitment.”

The prime minister later distributed clothes and dry food items among poor people.

Earlier in the day, around 11am, Tarique Rahman, also BNP chairman, paid tribute to Ziaur Rahman on the occasion of his 45th death anniversary.

Tarique Rahman first laid a wreath at Ziaur Rahman’s grave at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in his capacity as prime minister.

He later placed another wreath as BNP chairman, accompanied by members of the party’s Standing Committee, including Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Abdul Moyeen Khan, Salahuddin Ahmed and Prof AZM Zahid Hossain.

Following the wreath-laying ceremony, Tarique Rahman inaugurated the relief distribution programme on the Rajdhani High School premises on Manik Mia Avenue by distributing food among poor people.

As part of the programmes to observe the death anniversary, clothes and dry food items are being distributed at 17 locations across Dhaka city.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/pm-urges-people-engage-nation-building-inspired-zias-ideals-1450721