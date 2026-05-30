Measles outbreak: 8 more children die in 24hrs, death toll rises to 583

A child undergoing treatment for measles at the DNCC COVID-19 Dedicated Hospital in Mohakhali, as cases surge across the city and hospitals see a growing influx of young patients. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

Eight more children died from measles-like symptoms between 8am yesterday and 8am today (30 May), according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With the latest fatalities, the total number of deaths linked to measles and measles-like illnesses this year has risen to 583.

During the same 24-hour period, 1,033 patients with measles-like symptoms were admitted to hospitals nationwide. Of these, 53 cases were laboratory-confirmed as measles.

So far this year, at least 90 children have died from confirmed measles infections in Bangladesh. In addition, 493 children have died with symptoms consistent with measles.

DGHS data shows that between 15 March and 30 May, a total of 8,996 measles cases were confirmed through laboratory testing.

According to the latest health bulletin, 69,612 suspected measles cases have been identified nationwide. Of these, 52,050 patients have already been discharged after receiving treatment.