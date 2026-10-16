PM urges Hindu community to celebrate Durga Puja with sense of security

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today (16 October) urged the country’s Hindu community to enthusiastically celebrate Sharadiya Durga Puja across the country, saying that everyone has the right to security irrespective of religion.

“Religion is a personal matter, but the state belongs to everyone. Religion is a personal matter, but the right to security belongs to all. Brothers and sisters of the Hindu community, please celebrate these festivities across the country with enthusiasm, peace of mind, and a sense of security,” he said.

The prime minister made the remarks in a message issued on the eve of Sharadiya Durga Puja.

He also extended his greetings to members of the Hindu community and followers of Sanatan Dharma on the occasion.

In his message, Tarique Rahman said Durga Puja is one of the major religious festivals of the Hindu community in Bangladesh and around the world.

According to Hindu belief, Goddess Durga descends from heaven to earth for the welfare of the world, bringing blessings to devotees, destroying evil forces and nurturing creation, he said.

The prime minister said the prayers for the destruction of malevolent forces and the devotion to truth and beauty have given a unique significance to the Sharadiya Durga Puja.

He said people of different religions, groups and communities in Bangladesh would celebrate their respective religious festivals with enthusiasm, describing this tradition as a reflection of the country’s longstanding religious and social values and cultural heritage.

Through religious, cultural and social activities, Bangladeshis of different faiths and communities demonstrate their mutual friendship, harmony, goodwill and fraternity, he said.

Equality, human dignity and social justice are fundamental to all religions, while promoting the welfare of humanity is one of their core teachings, Tarique Rahman said.

He stressed the importance of maintaining mutual respect, honour and empathy among people while practising their respective religious beliefs and cultures to preserve peace in society.

Following the ouster of the fascist regime at the cost of thousands of lives, Bangladesh has embarked on a renewed journey towards democracy, he said, adding that a massive task of rebuilding the country has begun.

“Establishing a welfare-oriented, safe and humane Bangladesh for all citizens, irrespective of party, opinion, religion or race, is our commitment,” the prime minister said.

He expressed hope that the country’s diverse society and outlook on life would be enriched by the spirit of harmony and goodwill.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/pm-urges-hindu-community-celebrate-durga-puja-sense-security-1574811