PM set to address UNGA in Bengali today

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is set to make history today by becoming the third member of his family to address the United Nations General Assembly, as he will deliver his maiden speech at the 81st session of the world body’s General Debate.

He is scheduled to deliver the address around 5:30pm (New York time) at the General Assembly Hall as the 11th speaker among 18 speakers in the afternoon session. His speech has a voluntary time limit of 15 minutes, BSS reports.

The Prime Minister will deliver the address in Bengali, presenting Bangladesh’s outlook and priorities before the international community, with focus on climate change, global peace and security, sustainable development, economic cooperation, humanitarian issues and the Rohingya crisis.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam earlier said climate change would feature prominently in the Prime Minister’s speech, while Bangladesh would present its position and priorities on the issue before global leaders.

Meanwhile, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir said the Prime Minister would highlight Bangladesh’s new outlook and future vision, including the country’s democratic transformation, development priorities, global peace and sustainable solutions to international crises.

He said poverty eradication, economic prospects, climate action and climate finance would also be reflected in the address, while the Rohingya crisis would remain a major priority during the visit.

Tarique Rahman’s UNGA address will add a new chapter to his family’s more than four-decade association with the United Nations General Assembly.

His father, Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman, was the first member of the family to address the UN General Assembly. He delivered his speech on August 26, 1980, during the 11th Special Session of the General Assembly.

In his address, Ziaur Rahman focused on the widening gap between rich and poor nations, poverty and hunger, economic development and the need for greater international cooperation. He also called for a world based on peace, human dignity, justice and mutual responsibilities among nations.

Thirteen years later, Tarique Rahman’s mother former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia addressed the General Assembly during its 48th session on October 1, 1993. According to UN records, she addressed General Assembly proceedings on five occasions between 1993 and 2005.

Khaleda Zia also addressed the commemorative meeting marking the 50th anniversary of the United Nations in 1995, the 27th Special Session on Children in 2002 and two separate meetings during the 60th session in 2005.

The 81st session carries additional significance for Bangladesh as Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman is serving as President of the UN General Assembly.

Before addressing the UNGA session today, the Prime Minister will begin the day with a high-level meeting on “Addressing the Existential Threats Posed by Sea-Level Rise” at the UN Headquarters, where he delivered opening remarks.

He later will hold a bilateral meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and will attend a high-level side event on “From Commitment to Action: Integrating Midwifery into Primary Health Care to End Preventable Maternal and Newborn Deaths.”

The day’s schedule also includes meetings with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Following the UNGA address, the Prime Minister will attend a dinner hosted in his honour by Bangladesh’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations at the Bangladesh Permanent Mission in New York.

Since arriving in New York on September 21 to attend the 81st UNGA session, Tarique Rahman has taken part in a series of high-level events, bilateral meetings and diplomatic engagements with world leaders and representatives of international organisations.

On September 22, he attended a welcome breakfast hosted by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for heads of delegations and their spouses, followed by the opening ceremony of the 81st UN General Assembly.

The day’s engagements included meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay, Maldives Vice-President Uz Hussain Mohamed Latheef, World Bank Group President Ajay Banga, Haitian Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aim‚, UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy on Myanmar Julie Bishop, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Barham Salih and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk.

On September 23, he attended a breakfast meeting with representatives of international philanthropic and humanitarian organisations and participated in a high-level side event on the Rohingya crisis.

He also held a bilateral meeting with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and joined a high-level meeting on “Climate Action and the Just Transition.”

Before leaving New York on September 25, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is scheduled to attend a breakfast meeting with representatives of Wall Street hosted by JPMorgan at its Manhattan headquarters and hold a bilateral meeting with Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/pm-set-to-address-unga-in-bengali-today