PM delivered message of peace, humanity, equality and dignity in his UN speech: Rizvi

BNP Acting Secretary General and Ploitical Adviser to the Prime Minister Ruhul Kabir Rizvi today (25 September) said, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman delivered an outstanding speech at the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly. Tarique Rahman spoke of accord, diplomacy, education and humanity as instruments of change instead of weapons.

Rizvi made the remarks while addressing a protest rally and procession organised by Jatiotabadi Olama Dal at the North gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque after Juma prayers, as part of the centrally announced programme of BNP.

Rizvi said, “Tarique Rahman told the UN that every country should maintain respectful relations with every other country on the basis of equal dignity.

Tarique Rahman reiterated the demand for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state which is a demand of people across the world, Rizvi said.

Rizvi said, Tarique Rahman also called for repatriation of Rohingyas to their homeland with dignity. Besides, he spoke on various issues, including economic development.

Rizvi also claimed that Tarique Rahman’s speech echoed the aspirations of peace-loving people across the globe.

The acting secretary general said, people around the world want peace, not war. When war breaks out, the prices of goods and food rise, fuel and gas prices increase, electricity becomes unavailable, and factories shut down, leaving people unemployed.

Referring to conspiracies against the country, Rizvi said, “Let storms come in and winds blow, no one should be afraid. The activists committed to nationalistic ideals are always ready to stand against those who want to destabilise the country, burn vehicles and halt the democratic process.”

He said BNP has formed the government under the leadership of Tarique Rahman through a free and fair election. He has not come to power through any midnight election or any other ways. BNP government is working for the people.

Rizvi said there is no place in this country for the anti-state and anti-democratic forces. He said the nationalistic forces and the BNP would build strong resistance on the streets against those who want to make Bangladesh a colony and turn it into a dependent state.

Jatiotabadi Olama Dal Convener Alhaj Maulana Kazi Md Selim Reza and Member Secretary Advocate Maulana Kazi Mohammad Abul Hossain addressed the rally, among others.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/pm-delivered-message-peace-humanity-equality-and-dignity-his-un-speech-rizvi