PM affirms pledge to implement July Charter

The Daily Star

Prime Minister and BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman today said BNP will certainly implement the July Charter and warned that any attempt to obstruct the government’s public welfare programmes would be resisted with public support.

“We have to stay alert, we have to be careful,” he said reminding his audience about the “the ghosts of autocracy”.

He made the remarks at a public meeting at the stage of Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University campus in Tangail in the afternoon.

The prime minister said the people of Bangladesh had given BNP the responsibility to run the country. He said, that BNP had signed the July Charter, the same day that others did too. “We have seen those who are now in the opposition were confused at first whether they would sign or not. And there is another party with them, which did not sign at that time.”

The Jamaat-e-Islami had initially dithered about signing the charter, while NCP, part of Jamaat’s opposition alliance now, had refused to sign the charter initially. NCP only signed the charter after the February 12 election.

Tarique said in his address, “BNP signed first.” He continued to point out that those who had screamed themselves hoarse, had not signed on to the charter. “If you cared so much, why did you not sign first?”

Tarique Rahman said, “I have said before, and I am making it clear again. BNP has signed the July Charter, and BNP will implement that July Charter.” He declared that BNP would not sway from that commitment. “There will be no change in this.”

The prime minister then warned that who try to obstruct BNP’s other programmes like canal digging, family card and farmers’ card distribution or the other welfare programmes will be ‘resisted with the people’.

The prime minister also said the people must remember who proposed reforms at first, especially when the people are talking about reforms. “BNP gave [reform] proposals much earlier.”

He said BNP had first proposed reforms in 2016 under the leadership of Khaleda Zia. “Then in 2023, BNP announced a one-point movement and 31-point reform plan along with all the parties in the movement.”

The BNP chief said that most of the proposals by the reform commissions under the Yunus government, aligned with BNP’s position. “It was seen that 85 percent of those reform proposals match BNP’s proposals.”

Referring to differences of opinion as part of democratic practice, Tarique said, “We may have disagreements on some issues. That is not a problem. But those disagreements must be solved through discussion. You will say your point, I will give my logic. If your logic is correct, I will accept it.”

The prime minister said Bangladesh was the only home we have. “We carry this country in our hearts. We have no other address besides this country. Since this Bangladesh is our identity and our last shelter, we must build this country ourselves.”

“Together, shoulder to shoulder, we will turn this country into a prosperous and desired Bangladesh,” he added.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/pm-affirms-pledge-implement-july-charter-4151681