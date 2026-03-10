The Daily star

Opposition Leader and Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman yesterday alleged that people’s voting rights were violated in the national election and claimed that his party had been “made the opposition in a calculated way”.

Speaking at an iftar event in the capital’s Siddheshwari yesterday, he said the outcome of the polls did not reflect the will of the people.

“Before the election, we said loudly that we did not want the victory of any party. I even mentioned my own party by name and said we did not want its victory. We wanted the victory of 180 million people. That victory has not been achieved.”

Shafiqur claimed that the facts surrounding the polls were now becoming clear. “Everything has come out in broad daylight, and witnesses are also emerging. The judgment now rests with the court of the people, and In Sha Allah, the verdict will come in favour of the people.”

Jatiya Ganatantrik Party (Jagpa) organised the iftar event at a hotel.

The Jamaat chief said the number of seats his party holds in parliament is not the main issue. “How many seats we have in parliament or whether we have been made the opposition in a calculated way is not our primary concern. What matters is that we will not betray the people of Bangladesh.”

He added that Jamaat would not be swayed by “cheap privileges” and would remain committed to ensuring people’s rights.

Recalling the mass uprising of 2024, Shafiqur said the change brought about under the leadership of the youth must be honoured.

“After enduring 54 years of suffering, the youth led the change. Jamaat will hold them close to its heart and work to fulfil their aspirations,” he said, adding that young people want justice and reject nepotism.

The Jamaat ameer said those in the ruling party are not his party’s enemies and politics should serve the people rather than any particular party or group.

He also warned that unless “the poison of vengeance” and “the cancer of corruption” are removed from politics, the country may face even worse crises in the future.

The opposition leader said Jamaat would raise people’s demands before parliament and support any government initiative that ensures citizens’ rights.

“If people’s rights are violated again, we will protest strongly. If protests work, Alhamdulillah; if not, we will build resistance.”

The programme was chaired by Jagpa Spokesperson Rashed Prodhan. Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) President Col (retd) Oli Ahmad also spoke.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/bangladesh/politics/news/peoples-voting-rights-were-violated-4125056