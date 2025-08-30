‘People of Bangladesh don’t tolerate oppression’: BNP’s Moyeen Khan after visiting injured Nur at hospital

Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan, a member of the BNP Standing Committee, said today (30 August) that the people of Bangladesh do not tolerate oppression and tyranny, after visiting the injured Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Nur is undergoing treatment at DMCH following injuries sustained during clashes with law enforcement yesterday.

Commenting on it, Moyeen said such events must not recur in Bangladesh. “No one can silence others by force in this country,” he added.

Noting that BNP and 62 other political parties had been united in the streets for the movement to restore democracy since before August last year, Moyeen said, “Nurul Haque Nur played a crucial role in that movement. In the future, we will continue to restore democracy in the same peaceful manner, ensuring coexistence and freedom of expression.”

He said in Bangladesh’s history, its people have never accepted oppression, adding that they have repeatedly protested and fought for independence.”

The BNP leader stressed the importance of trusting democratic processes, saying, “The people’s will must be clearly reflected through free and fair elections. Citizens will express their choice at the polls, and those who gain the majority will govern the country.”

Nur sustained head and nose injuries during last night’s clashes, Dhaka Medical College Hospital Director Brigadier General Md Asaduzzaman said earlier today.

After being admitted to DMCH in “critical” condition last night following violent clashes between activists of the Jatiyo Party and Gono Odhikar Parishad in front of the Jatiyo Party’s central office in the capital’s Kakrail, Nur regained partial consciousness this morning.