Pentagon preparing for weeks of ground operations in Iran: Washington Post

The Pentagon logo is seen behind the podium in the briefing room at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, US, January 8, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Al Drago/File Photo

The Pentagon is preparing for weeks of ground operations in Iran, the Washington ​Post reported Saturday, ​citing US officials.

The plans could ⁠involve raids by Special ​Operations and conventional infantry ​troops, the Post reported. Whether President Donald Trump would approve any ​of those plans ​remains uncertain, according to the Post.

The ‌Trump ⁠administration has deployed US Marines to the Middle East as the war in ​Iran ​stretches ⁠into its fifth week, and also has ​been planning to ​send thousands ⁠of soldiers from the US Army’s 82nd Airborne to ⁠the ​region.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/worldbiz/usa/pentagon-preparing-weeks-ground-operations-iran-washington-post-1396296