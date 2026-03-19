Patwary apologises, vows to avoid making ‘unnecessary’ remarks in future

Chief Coordinator of the National Citizen Party (NCP) Nasiruddin Patwary has apologised for any unintended harm caused by his words or actions and promised to refrain from making “unnecessary” remarks going forward.

He made the pledge in a post on his verified Facebook account early this morning (Wednesday).

Patwary’s comments come after recent backlash over his aggressive remarks against BNP senior leader Mirza Abbas while contesting from the Dhaka-8 constituency.

In the post, Patwary apologised for any unintended harm caused by his words or actions, writing, “If any of my words or actions have unintentionally hurt anyone, I sincerely apologise. Your prayers, love, and advice are my strength.”

He also said he had recently engaged in sincere discussions with senior associates, political well-wishers, ministers, MPs, and colleagues.

“From everyone, I received valuable guidance, to avoid personal attacks, stay away from unnecessary remarks, and focus on constructive discussions,” he said.

Patwary added that he accepted the advice and would strive to move forward in a calmer and more responsible manner.

“I want to continue working, to the best of my ability, for political, economic, and cultural progress,” he said.